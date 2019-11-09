Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY20 guidance to $1.37-1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 1,020,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

