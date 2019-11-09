ValuEngine Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to “Strong-Buy”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 960,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,635. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

