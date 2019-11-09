ValuEngine Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

OSK stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. 485,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,651. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,644,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after buying an additional 867,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 639,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 252,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 217,498 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

