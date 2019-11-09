ValuEngine Upgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

NRG stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 6,554,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,144. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 405,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 388,294 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

