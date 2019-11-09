ValuEngine Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $306,651.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,459,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 515,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 334,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

