ValuEngine Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRH. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,908,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,579,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $22,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,593 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,787 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

