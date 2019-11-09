ValuEngine Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TBBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $653.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $252,686.25. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

