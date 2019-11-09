ValuEngine Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

NYSE:MG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 62.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 734,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mistras Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.