ValuEngine Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 612,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,339. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,459 shares of company stock worth $312,129. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 57.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Cerus by 4.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 259,932 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

