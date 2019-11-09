Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 56.09% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Valhi has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

