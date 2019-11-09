V Systems (VSYS) Price Up 5.4% This Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One V Systems coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. During the last week, V Systems has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $134.22 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00224663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01467259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00120449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,762,374,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,515,748 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems

The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

