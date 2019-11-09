UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:UTGN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85. UTG has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.