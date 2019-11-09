Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $295,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.07. 279,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $594.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.