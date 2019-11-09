Usca Ria LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 247,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $34,196,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

FWONK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.05.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.