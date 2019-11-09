Usca Ria LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $301,350.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,111,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 2,018,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.01. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

