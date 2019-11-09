Usca Ria LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,107,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 1,258,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

