Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 1,362,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 31.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 155,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 672,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

