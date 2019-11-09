Uquid Coin Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OOOBTC, IDEX and Exrates. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $834,447.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $646.44 or 0.07332769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

