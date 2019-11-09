Universa Price Up 110.1% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 110.1% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $37,573.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00225526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01475710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00120764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.