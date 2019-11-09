Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.059-1.069 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 3,828,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

