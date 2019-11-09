United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) VP Robert J. Bailey Sells 1,299 Shares

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Technologies stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

