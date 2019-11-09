United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,736,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $760,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 260,526 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $26,526,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 359.6% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.