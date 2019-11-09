Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 728,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

UNP opened at $176.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

