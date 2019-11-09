Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after acquiring an additional 251,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 252,088 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,210 shares of company stock valued at $592,121. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

