Unigestion Holding SA Sells 13,985 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $187.56. 1,424,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,636. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.