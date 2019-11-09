Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 16,775 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,123 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 10,007,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.52.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.