Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 1,519 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 156,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $203.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

