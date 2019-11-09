Unigestion Holding SA Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.92. 319,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $325.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

