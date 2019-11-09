Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.12% of Landstar System worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Landstar System by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,987,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,874,000 after buying an additional 147,056 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.72. 149,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

