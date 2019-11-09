UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.76).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.