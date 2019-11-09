UNICORN Token Hits Market Capitalization of $910,029.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $910,029.00 and $71,987.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

