UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of UMeWorld Ltd (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 2,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

