Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $12,477.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,821.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.03214239 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00662139 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,812,797 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.