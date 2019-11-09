UBS Group Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €28.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.49 ($34.29).

TLG opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. TLG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 1 year high of €28.10 ($32.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.15.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

