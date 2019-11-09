Ubex Trading 11% Higher This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

