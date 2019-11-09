Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,255. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $5,160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $580,471.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,425 shares in the company, valued at $45,476,121.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,003 shares of company stock worth $20,604,301. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

