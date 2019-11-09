Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPC remained flat at $$18.47 during trading on Thursday. 635,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,624. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 137.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 879,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

