Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.
Shares of NYSE:TPC remained flat at $$18.47 during trading on Thursday. 635,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,624. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 137.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 879,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
