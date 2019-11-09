TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

