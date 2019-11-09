Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.30 million.

TROX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.79. 1,802,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,134. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 3.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

