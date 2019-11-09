Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 1,802,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 3.37. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Get Tronox alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.