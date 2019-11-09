TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, TRON has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $1.15 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DragonEX, Coinnest and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00224588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01463709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00120945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022758 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

