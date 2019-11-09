Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 103,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 85,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $36.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

