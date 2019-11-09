Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TBK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,012. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $100,120. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.