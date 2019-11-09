Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Trading Down 10.5% Following Weak Earnings

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $15.10, 1,860,391 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 836% from the average session volume of 198,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

