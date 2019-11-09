Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $164,000.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,878 shares in the company, valued at $609,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Trimble by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,972,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Trimble by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,077,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 542,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 411,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

