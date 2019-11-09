Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trevena has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

