Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.73, approximately 1,890,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 479,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

