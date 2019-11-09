Transcodium Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $134,588.00 and approximately $107,155.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00224362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01463130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00120574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.