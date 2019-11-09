TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

RNW traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.68.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

