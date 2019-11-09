TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.
RNW traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.68.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.