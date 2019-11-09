TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.52. 285,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,746. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.68. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.53.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

